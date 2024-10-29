Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls Recall

by

Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was issued because the product was made with BrucePac cooked chicken, which has been recalled for Listeria contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not a part of this recall. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Fresh Express of Salinas, California.

The salad bowls were sold in the states of California, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington. Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from BrucePac’s facility in question and will not until they have been given permission by the USDA to operate again.

The recalled product is Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls that are packaged in a 5.75 ounce container. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 071279565620. The package code/Us by Date pairs are: S281 and 10/26/2024, S282 and 10/27/2024, S285 and 10/30/2024, and S288 and 11/2/2024. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought these salad bowls with that UPC number and those codes and dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.