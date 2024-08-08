Full Circle Market Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Dessert Recalled

by

Full Circle Market Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert is being recalled because it contains cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is G.S. Gelato & Desserts of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

This product was sold at the retail level under the Full Circle Market brand in these states: Georgia, Massachusetts, and New York. Product was sent to retail stores located in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. It was available for purchase from April 18, 2024 to July 11, 2024.

The recalled product is Full Circle Market Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert that is packaged in 1 pint (16 ounce) paper cartons. The UPC number for this item is 0 36800 46964 8. And the lot number that is printed on the label is 041624L2, while the best by date is 10/15/2025. The lid says “Nature’s Promise Cashewmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.” The ingredient list does not contain cashews.

The lid and the package are for two different items. The firm found that the cashewmilk product was put into Coconutmilk pints during the manufacturing process.

If you are allergic to cashews, do not eat this product. You can throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.