Gardners Meltaway Bars Recalled For Undeclared Cashews

Gardners Meltaway Bars in two iterations are being recalled because they may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gardners Candies of Tyrone, Pennsylvania.

These items were distributed nationwide starting on September 1, 2024 through retail stores and through mail orders on the company’s web site. The recalled product is Gardners Candies Cappuccino Meltaway Bars that are packaged in a 1.25 white plastic package. The lot number 082725 is stamped on the side along with the expiration date, 08/27/25.

Also recalled is Gardners Meltaway Treat Boxes that contain the Cappuccino Meltaway Bars. The Treat Box is marked with lot number 101625 or 112525. Each Box contains two Cappuccino Meltaway Bars and other flavors together in a generic holiday box. You can see pictures of the box at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the tree nut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. An investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat the Cappuccino Meltaway Bars if you are allergic to cashews. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.