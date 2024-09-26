Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix Cups Recalled For Almonds

by

Grabeez The Big Cheese Snack Mix Cups are being recalled because they may contain almonds and cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Truly Good Foods of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and in Washington D.C. The product was sold from August 23, 2024 to September 19, 2024.

The recalled item is Gabeenz The Big Cheese Snack Mix that is packaged in a 3.25 ounce clear plastic containers with a green label. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 94184 00439 8. The best before date for this item, which is on the bottom of the can, is 4/16/25.

The recall was triggered when a customer noticed an incorrect cup. The product inside the cup could be Healthy Trails Mix which contains raisins, sunflower seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and cashews.

If you bought this product and cannot eat almonds or cashews, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.