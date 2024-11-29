Gracie’s Kitchen Prepared Produce Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Gracie’s Kitchen prepared produce is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Gracie’s Kitchen of New Haven, Connecticut.

These items were sold in grocery stores in the states of Connecticut and New York. The product sell by dates are between November 9, 2024 to November 24, 2024. These products are no longer available for sale, and are past their sell by dates, but consumers may still have them in their homes.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC numbers, pack size, type of packaging, and sell by dates, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled Gracie’s Kitchen prepared produce items are Peppers & Onions, Fajita Mix, Sliced Mixed Peppers, Fiesta Watermelon Bowl, Mirepoix, Mango Spears, Tropical Delight Bowl, Diced Tri Color Peppers, Stuffed Artichokes, Diced Celery, Mango Berry, Mixed Fruit, Pineapple Chunks, Cantaloupe Chunks, Watermelon Spears, Fruit Spears, Fruit Tray, Tri Colored Noodles, and Diced Red Onions, among others.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them or wrapping them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.