Granola Parfait and Yogurt Bowls Recalled For Salmonella

by

Granola Parfait and Yogurt Bowls are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in Canada. These products contain Quaker granola that has been recalled. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recall was triggered by the recall of Quaker products in the U.S. The recalling firms are Loblaw Companies Unlimited, Metro Ontario Inc., and Sobeys Inc.

The recall presents a compilation of products and companies. Not all companies listed here are responsible for all of the affected products. The list of Loblaw banner companies include:

Atlantic: Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Atlantic Your Independent Grocer, Wholesale Club

Quebec: Provigo, Maxi, Wholesale Club

Ontario: Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaw, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs

Western Canada: Superstore, Your Independent Grocer, Extra Foods, Wholesale Club

The list of Sobeys banner companies include:

Atlantic: Coop, Foodland, Sobeys

Quebec: IGA, IGA Extra, IGA Express, IGA Mini, Tradition, Bonichoix, Bonisoir, Omni, Voisin, Rachelle-Béry

Ontario: Foodland, Sobeys

Western Canada: IGA, Safeway, Sobeys, Thrifty Foods

You can see the long list of recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site, along with the product size, UPC number, codes, and more information. Some of the recalled products are Dragon Fruit Parfait, Blueberry Yogurt Parfait with Almond Granola, Greek Yogurt Parfait with Acai and Almond Granola, Yogurt Bowl Banana, Nutty Yogurt Berry, Mixed Berry Yogurt Parfait with Almonds, and Parfait Raspberry Granola, among others. No pictures of any of these products were provided in the recall notice.

Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you bought any of them, and the product size, UPC number, and codes match, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.