Great Value Apple Juice Recalled For Inorganic Arsenic Level

Great Value Apple Juice is being recalled for an inorganic arsenic level that is above the action level set in industry guidance. About 9,535 cases of this apple juice, that is sold at Walmart Stores in certain states, is included in this recall. This recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Refresco Beverages US of Tampa, Florida.

This apple juice was sold at Walmart stores in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C.

Inorganic arsenic is the dangerous type of this heavy metal. Acute symptoms of arsenic poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, followed by numbness and tingling of the extremities. Long term complications of arsenic poisoning include cancer, liver disease, diabetes, nervous system complications, and digestive difficulties. The limit in apple juice is 10 parts per billion (ppb), and the amount found in this apple juice was 13.2 ppb.

The recalled product is Great Value Apple Juice that is packaged in a 6 pack of 8 ounce PET plastic bottles. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0-78742-29655-5. And the best if used by date is DEC2824 CT89-6. No picture of this product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.