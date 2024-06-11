Green Life Farms Baby Arugula Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Green Life Farms Baby Arugula is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Green Life Farms of Lake Worth, Florida.

The recalled product is Green Life Farms Baby Arugula that is packaged in a 4 ounce, clear plastic package. The lot number for this item is LW15124,, which is stamped on the top of the product package. The sell by date for this baby arugula is June 15, 2024. The arugula was for sale at select Publix locations from May 31, 2024.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing that was conducted by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella bacteria in a single harvest of the leafy green. The company took immediately corrective action and additional harvests are not affected.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the arugula, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bougtht it for a full refund.

If you ate this arugula, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.