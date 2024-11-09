Griffith Foods Seasonings Recalled For Metal Pieces

by

Griffith Foods Seasonings are being recalled in Canada for foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a choking, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Griffith Foods Ltd.

The recalled items were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions and manufacturers in Canada at the national level. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. The recall is linked to the Sifto brand Hy-Grade Salt recall for metal contamination.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, and codes, at the CFIA web site. Some of the recalled products include Chicken Marinade, Cooked Meatball Binder, Tempura, All Purpose Batter, Chicken Bite Lebanese, Chipotle Flavor Soluble Marinade, Hot Honey Sauce, Bratwurst Banger, Chicken Tikka Seasoning, and Bologna Seasoning and Binder, among others.

If you purchased any of these Griffith Foods seasonings products, do not serve them, sell them to customers, or use them to make products. You can throw the seasonings away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can return them to the seller for a full refund.