Grimmway Farms Organic Carrots Recalled For E. coli O121:H9

Grimmway Farms organic carrots are being recalled for possible E. coli O121:H9 contamination. The carrots are linked to a deadly outbreak that has sickened at least 39 people. Grimmway Farms says that none of the recalled carrots have tested positive for that pathogen. The carrots were sold under many different brand names, but are likely no longer available for purchase.

The recall is for bagged organic whole and baby carrots. The whole carrots were sold under these brand names: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry. The organic baby carrots were sold under these brand names 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Kroger, LIDL, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

They whole carrots were sold from August 14 through October 23, 2024. The baby carrots have specific best by dates that range from September 11 to November 12, 2024. The package sizes and specific best if used by dates for the baby carrots are available at the FDA web site. You can see pictures of most of the recalled carrots at the CDC web site.

Whole carrots do have a long shelf life, and some may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your fridge carefully. If you bought these carrots, do not eat them, even if you are planning to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these carrots, especially if they were eaten raw, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection, which usually occur anywhere from two to five days, up to 10 days, after exposure. Symptoms include a fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.