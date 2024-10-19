Ham in Jelly Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Ham in Jelly, sold under various brand names, is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firms are:

Wagener’s Meat Products

Coppa’s King City

Village Bake Shop

Glogowski euro food

Staropolskie Delikatesy

Starsky Fine Foods (Hamilton, Mississauga)

Nika Deli (Welland Farmer’s Market)

Deli Fritz

302 Variety

Each company is responsible for some, but not necessarily all, of the recalled products. These items were sold in Ontario at the retail level. You can see pictures of the products at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products include Coppa’s Fresh Market Wagener’s Ham in Jelly that was clerk served. The package size is variable. The UPC number starts with 0205875, and all packages sold up to and including October 17, 2024 are recalled. That store is located at 1700 King Road in King City, Ontario.

Also recalled is Ham in Jelly (Jelly Pork) that is clerk served. The size is variable, and there is no UPC number. All product sold up to and including October 18, 2024 are included in this recall. The product was sold from Deli Fritz at 53 County Road 8 in Napanee, Ontario.

Ham in Jelly that was clerk served, sold from 302 Variety at 302 Oshawa Boulevard South in Oshawa, Ontario is included in this recall. There is no brand name or UPC number, and the package sizes are variable. All product sold up to and including October 18, 2024 is included.

Glogowski Euro Food Wagener Ham in Jelly, clerk served, is also recalled. The package sizes are variable. The UPC number starts with 0 201154. It was sold from Glogowski Euro Food located at 403 Highland Road in Kitchener, Ontario. All packages sold up to and including October 7, 2024 are included in this recall.

Ham in Jelly that was clerk served, sold by Nike Deli at the Welland Farmer’s Market at 70 Young Street in Welland, Ontario is also recalled. There was no brand name and no UPC number, and the package sizes are variable. All packages sold up to and including October 12, 2024 are recalled.

Ham in Jelly, clerk served, that was sold from Staropolskie Delikatesy located at 711 Barton Street East in Hamilton, Ontario is recalled. There was no brand name and no UPC number, and the package sizes were variable. All packages sold up to and including October 17, 2024 are recalled.

Ham in Jelly sold from Starsky, located at 2040 Dundas Street East in Mississauga, Ontario is included in this recall. There was no brand name, the package size was variable, and there was no UPC number. All product sold up to and including October 11, 2024 is recalled.

Starsky Ham in Jelly, clerk served, is recalled. The package size is variable, the UPC number starts with 0200822, and all packages sold up to and including October 17, 2024 are included in this recall. That facility is located at 685 Queenston Road in Hamilton, Ontario.

Ham in Jelly, clerk served from the Village Bake Shop Whitby located at 601 Dundas Street West in Whitby, Ontario is included in this recall. The package size is variable and there was no UPC number. All product sold up to and including October 17, 2024 is recalled.

Finally, Wagener’s Ham in Jelly, distributed in Ontario, is recalled. There was no UPC number and the package size is variable. All product with the best before date of 28DE24 241 is included in this recall.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.