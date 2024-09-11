Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Mini Waffle Cones Recalled For Milk

by

Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Mini Waffle Cones are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One report of an allergic reaction has been received by the company. The recalling firm is Hammond’s Candies of Denver, Colorado.

This recalled product was sold in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming, and Washington, D.C at the retail level. It was also sold through Amazon and the company’s website.

The recalled product is Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones that are packaged in a 4 ounce stand-up, resealable bag, with the UPC number 6 91355 90513 5. Hammond’s item number for this product is FC23212. The recalled product code and date pairs are LN0525453 Use By: 03/20/2025 and LN0525453 Use By: 05/20/2025. They can be found printed on the lower-center region of the back of the bag.

The recall was triggered after the consumer complaint. The product has more than trace amounts of milk proteins, and the firm is investigating the cause.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.