Hannaford Recalls Salads, Pasta Meals For Possible Listeria

Hannaford is recalling some of their fresh salads and pasta meals for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There have been no reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Hannaford.

Seven items are included in this recall. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. The products were available for purchase from September 23, 2024 to October 1, 2024 in Hannaford stores. All lots and all codes are included in this recall.

The recalled products include Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken Daily meal in 31 ounce containers. The UPC number is 03022307029 and the item number is 093774. This item was sold at the deli. Also recalled is Fiesta Salad with Chicken sold in 6.35 ounce packages. The UPC number is 03022307123 and the item number is 098848. It was available in the produce department.

Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon is also recalled. It is packaged in 7.25 ounce containers with UPC number 03022307124 and item number 098816. It was sold in the produce department. Caesar Salad with Chicken, sold in the produce department, is included in this recall. It is sold in 6 ounce containers, with UPC number 03022307126 and item number 098855. Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon is also recalled. It was sold in the produce department. The product size is 5.75 ounces, the UPC number is 03022307127, and the item number is 098858.

BLT Salad with Chicken is included in this recall. The product size is 7.75 ounces, the UPC number is 03022307128, and the item number is 098853. It was sold in the produce department. Finally, Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken is recalled. It is in 15.75 ounce containers, with UPC number 03022307024 and item number 093517. It was sold in the deli.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you froze them, throw them away. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria is not destroyed by freezing.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.