Hannaford Seafood Salad Is Recalled For Undeclared Soy

Hannaford Seafood Salad is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is R. Walters LLC doing business as Elevation Foods of Danvers, Massachusetts.

The recalled product was sold only in Hannaford stores in these states: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. It was distributed between 10/25/24 to 10/29/24.

The recalled product is Hannaford Seafood Salad that is packaged in clear 12 ounce plastic tubs with a white label showing pictures of seafood. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 41268 25161 2. The use by dates are best before 11/13/2024 and 11/14/2024. Hannaford has removed this product from its store shelves.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the printer of the labels had provided Elevation Foods with labels that didn’t match the current product formulation. The labels were created for an upcoming formulation change and were shipped in error.

If you purchased this item and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.