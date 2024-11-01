Halo Tumblers With Metal Straws Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

Halo Tumblers with metal straws are being recalled because they can pose a laceration hazard. The metal straw inside the tumbler can cut your mouth and/or fingers. The firm has received four reports of incidents resulting in four laceration injuries to the hand and mouth. The importer is HALO Branded Solutions of Sterling, Illinois. The tumblers were made in China.

About 60,000 units of this tumbler are included in this recall. The recalled product, Halo Tumblers, is a reusable 24 ounce tumbler or cup with a metal straw. The plastic tumblers come in four styles: “The Mermaid” which is pink/green, “Island Surf” which is blue/yellow, “Sailor Breeze” which is tan/orange, and “The Galaxy” which is blue/pink. All of the tumblers have a tan lid.

These tumblers were sold exclusively at Wawa stores in these states: Alabama, Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland, and in Washington D.C. during the month of August 2024 for about $13.00.

If you purchased this product, immediately stop using the metal straw that comes with the tumbler and take it away from children. You can contact HALO for instructions on how to receive a free replacement silicone straw after returning the metal straw.

If you don’t want to keep the tumbler either, you can return it and receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card. HALO will provide a pre-paid shipping label for returning the product. Do not return them to the place of purchase.