Happy Moose Juice Recalled For Incomplete Processing

Happy Moose Juice in two flavors is being recalled for incomplete processing. Happy Moose Tropical Roots Juice and Happy Moose Strawberry Fields are recalled because some of the production did not complete the High Pressure Processing treatment. That is used to prolong shelf life, to prevent spoilage, and to significantly reduce the risk of pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria monocytogenes. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Youngstown Grape Distributors.

The notice did not state where the recalled products were sold. The recalled items are both Happy Moose brand. They are Tropical Roots Juice that is packaged in a 12 fluid ounce RPET plastic bottle. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 860012096503 and the enjoy by/best by date is 12/02/2024. Also recalled is Strawberry Fields Juice that is also packaged in a 12 fluid ounce RPET plastic bottle. with UPC number 866175000388 and enjoy by/best by date 12/02/2024. The “Enjoy by” date is printed on the bottom part of the bottle, below the label.

The recall was triggered when the company receive reports of spoiled juice. An investigation is pending. You can see pictures of both of these recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased either of these products, do not drink them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them bak to the store where you bought them for a full refund.