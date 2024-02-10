Health Alert For Amazon Kitchen Chicken Chile Verde Burrito

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Amazon Kitchen Chicken Chile Verde Burrito for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The burritos were made with recalled Rizo Lopez Foods products in the wake of a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to this particular product.

The public health alert is issued to make sure that this product is not consumed. The ready to eat poultry burrito item was produced on various dates ranging from June 20, 2023 to December 30, 2023.

The recalled product is 10.53 ounce individual wax paper packages containing Amazon Kitchen Chicken Chile Verde Burrito with Rice, Black Beans, and Monterey Jack. The best before Julian dates start with 0764, 1384, 1394, and 2694.. The product is packaged in boxed cases labeled as CHICKEN CHILE VERDE BURRITO WITH RICE, BLACK BEANS & MONTEREY JACK” with production dates of 6/20/23, 8/21/23, 8/22/23, and 12/30/23, and with expiration dates of 3/16/24, 5/17/24, 5/18/24, and 9/25/24.

This item has the establishment number P-20552 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case label and on the back of the package. The burritos were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recalls was triggered when the company told FSIS that they used FDA-regulated Rizo-Lopez cotija cheese that has been recalled. The FDA is continuing its investigation into the dairy products produced by that company.

If you bought the product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator and freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard the product.

If you ate these burritos, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.