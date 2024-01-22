Health Alert For GOGO Dumpling Pork Wontons For No Inspection

by

A health alert has been issued by the USDA for GOGO Dumpling Pork Wontons because of lack of inspection. A recall was not requested because these items are no longer available for consumers to purchase. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dim Sum Factory of Flushing, New York.

The raw, frozen pork wonton dumplings were produced on various dates since September 6, 2023. They have a shelf life of about 18 months. The recalled product is 1.5 pound vacuum packed packages containing GOGO Dumpling Pork & Shepherd’s Purse Wontons (Handmade).

This item has the establishment number EST. 1656 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to a distributor in New York and were sold nationwide through online outlets.

The problem was discovered through routine FSIS surveillance activities. The agency found that the location were the products produced were not made on the official premise of the establishment. That means they were not inspected.

FSIS thinks that this product may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you bought this item. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the GOGO Dumpling Pork Wontons away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.