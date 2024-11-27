by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for ineligible Mexican beef tallow products. These products were illegally imported from that country. The products were not certified for export as being produced under equivalent inspection. They also do not have a certified establishment number on the packaging, and they were not presented to FSIS for import reinspection. No adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

This product is subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date. The recalled item is 1 kilogram or 500 gram bag packages containing Inca Grasa Comestible e de Sebo Bovino (edible fat from beef tallow).

The product does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to distribution and retail locations in the state of Arizona.

The recall was triggered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer and found beef tallow product from an unverified supplier. The USDA is concerned that this product could be in consumers’ pantries or on retailers’ shelves.

If you purchased this ineligible Mexican beef tallow product, do not eat it or use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the product so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.