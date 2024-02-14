Health Alert For Items Made With Rizo-Lopez Cheese Updated

by

The public health alert issued by the USDA for items made with Rizo-Lopez Cheese has been updated to include more products. These foods were made with recalled Rizo-Lopez cheese and dairy products in association with a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The original alert was for Amazon Foods Chicken Chile Verde Burrito with Rice, Black Beans and Monterey Jack. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is SK Food Group of Reno, Nevada.

You can see the long list of these products at the USDA web site, along with expiration dates, package sizes, and UPC numbers along with some lot codes. The recalled products include Rico Chicken Enchiladas with Green Salsa, Rice, and Beans; Rico Chicken Enchiladas With Mole, Rice & Beans, and Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde White Chicken Meat, Monterey Jack Cheese and Cotija Cheese With A Mildly Spicy Green Chili Sauce with different codes and use by dates (mentioned six times in the list).

Other foods covered by this alert include readymeals Ready 2 Heat Red Chicken Enchiladas White Chicken Meat and Cheese Enchiladas Filling Rolled in a Tortilla Topped with Red Sauce and Cheese Blend; QFC Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile Sauce; readymeals Ready 2 Heat Red Chile Sauce Chicken Enchiladas; and Pinto, Black Bean & Beef Dip with Cotija Cheese.

Finally, The Save Mart Companies Chicken Elote; Raley’s Elote Bowl with Chicken; and Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Peppers Stuffed with Street Corn are covered by this health alert. You can also see pictures of the recalled products and labels at the USDA web site. All of these items have the USDA mark of inspection. These foods are all fully cooked and are not shelf stable.

This alert was triggered when establishment told FSIS that they used FDA-regulated dairy products possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes to produce the poultry products.

Please look at the list carefully. If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution after discarding these foods.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.