A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for a pork Mortadella product that was imported from Ecuador because it is not legal for that country to import pork products into the United States. FSIS is investigating this issue, and there may be more recalls issued as needed. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is 1 pound vacuum sealed packages that contain Mortadella Especial Bolognia. The pork does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail and distributor locations in these states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a warehouse and found the mortadella bologna product that did not have the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS is concerned that some consumers may have this product in their home refrigerators or freezers.

Please check to see if you purchased this pork Mortadella product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping ii or double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take the pork back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.