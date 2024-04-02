Helados Mexico Mini Cream Ice Cream Bars Recalled

by

Helados Mexico Mini Cream Ice Cream Bars are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The mango bars in the variety pack are the problem. The recalling firm is Tropicale Foods of Modesto, California.

About 5,224 units of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product is Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack and it has the best by date of MO Best By 10/11/2025 stamped on the bottom of the box.

This item was distributed at the retail level in these states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virgina, Wisconsin, and West Virgina. It was also distributed in Washington DC and certain locations in Europe.

Finished product testing conducted by the company found that the mango bars may contain Salmonella bacteria. The company has stopped distribution of the product and is conducting an investigation about what caused the problem.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream bars away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after it has been double bagged or wrapped, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, especially the mango bars, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.