Hepatitis A at Main Deck Restaurant in Penn Yan, New York

A hepatitis A positive worker at the Main Deck Restaurant in Penn Yan, New York may have exposed customers to the virus, according to Yates County Public Health. The restaurant is located at 301 Lake Street in Penn Yan. The exposure took place between March 27 and April 12, 2024.

Doug Sinclair, Yates County Public Health Director, said in a statement, “While the risk of hepatitis A infection is low, we must act carefully to prevent the spread of this very contagious disease. Anyone who may have eaten at this restaurant during this timeframe should check their immunization status and if not already vaccinated against hepatitis A, come to our free clinic or visit their healthcare provider if they are experiencing symptoms.”

A free vaccine will be offered at the Yates County Office Building at 417 Liberty Street in Penn Yan until April 18, 2024 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. You can register for an appointment by visiting the county web site or call (315) 536-5160.

The vaccine is only effective when given within two weeks of exposure. That means that anyone who ate at the restaurant before April 3, 2024 may not be eligible. Those people should contact their doctors and monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A for the next 50 days.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include tiredness, fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, pale clay colored stools, diarrhea, and jaundice. If you do get sick, see your doctor.