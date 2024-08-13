Hepatitis A Exposure at Azay Restaurant in Little Tokyo, LA in CA

by

A hepatitis A exposure at Azay restaurant in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles in California may have exposed patrons to the virus, according to the Los Angeles County of Public Health. That restaurant is located at 226 East First Street in Los Angeles. No additional cases have been identified at this time.

The person worked while contagious between July 26 and July 30, 2024. Anyone who ate there July 29 and July 30, 2024 should get a hepatitis A vaccine, which is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure. Contact your doctor with any questions. Local pharmacies usually offer this vaccine.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver disease that is caused by a virus. It can cause a mild illness, or a severe illness depending on the health of the patient. It is spread through contaminated food and drink, through person to person contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces (fomites).

If you are not eligible for a vaccine, you must monitor your health for the symptoms of a hepatitis A infection for the next 50 days. Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant. Other symptoms include clay-colored stools, intense itching, dark urine, a low grade fever, diarrhea, loss of appetite, and joint pain. The hallmark symptom of hepatitis A is yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice. These symptoms can appear within 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus.

Besides vaccination, the best way to prevent the spread of this illness is to stay home when you are sick, especially with a diarrheal illness. And contact your doctor if you have any hepatitis A symptoms.