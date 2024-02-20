by

A possible hepatitis A exposure at Chick-fil-A in Grand Forks, North Dakota has been reported by the North Dakota Health & Human Services agency. That restaurant is located at the University of North Dakota Memorial Union at 3625 Campus Road in Grand Forks. Anyone who ate there during the following dates and times may have been exposed to the virus.

The dates and times are:

January 15, 2024: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

January 16, 2024: 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

January 17, 2024: 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

January 22, 2024: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

January 23, 2024: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

January 24, 2024: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

January 26, 2024: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

February 4, 2024: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

February 6, 2024: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

February 7, 2024: 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Since the vaccine is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure, anyone who ate there before February 5, 2024 may not be eligible. Check with your doctor about this issue.

Grand Forks Public Health will be hosting free hepatitis A walk in vaccine clinics for exposed persons on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm according to news reports.

North Dakota residents can find their own immunization records, and records of their children under the age of 18, through MyIR Mobile. UND students can find their immunization records through the UND Student Health Services Patient Portal. Or you can call (866) 207-2880. If you can’t find your records, you can choose to get vaccinated to protect yourself.

Anyone who had this illness or who has previously been vaccinated should be protected.

Anyone who is not eligible for a vaccine needs to monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A for the next 50 days. Patients usually experience tiredness, fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, pale clay colored stools, diarrhea, and jaundice. Anyone who gets sick should see their doctor.