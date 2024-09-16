Hickory Knoll Cheeses Recalled For Inadequate Pasteurization

by

Hickory Knoll Farms cheeses are being recalled because they may have been manufactured and held under insanitary conditions due to inadequate pasteurization or antibiotic testing, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. Hickory Knoll Farms Creamery is located at 2655 Gould Road in Onondaga, Michigan.

All products should be labeled with the name Hickory Knoll Farms, and based on information collected during inspection, the products were probably sold directly from the facility or at farmers markets throughout Michigan, including, but not limited to:

Hickory Knoll Farms Creamery at 2655 Gould Road in Onondaga

Allen Farmers Market in Lansing

Meridian Township Farmers Market in Okemos

Fulton Street Farmers Market in Grand Rapids

The recalled products include, but are not limited to, all lot codes of:

Goat Milk Cheeses

Chevre (Plain, Sundried Tomato Basil Garlic, Rio Grande, Blueberry Almond, or Garlic Basil Pesto with Pine Nuts)

Feta

Charbonnel (Tomme)

Cheddar

Cabra Borracho (Drunken Goat)

Quixote (Manchego)

Rhymney (Caerphilly)

Cow Milk Cheeses

Cheese Curds (Plain, Sundried Tomato Basil Garlic, or Garlic Dill)

Fresh Mozzarella

Lounell (Tomme)

Lounell al Vino (Wine Soaked)

Harmony (Beer Soaked)

Marie (Camembert Style)

White Cheddar Cheese

White Cheddar Cheese with Sundried Tomato Basil Garlic

Poitou (Raclette)

LeaMin (Gruyere)

Kronberg (Appenzeller)

Raw Milk Asiago

Gouda

Pepper Jack

Parmesan

The recall notice stated that the recall of these Hickory Knoll Cheeses was issued because consuming food that is not fully pasteurized or adequately tested for antibiotics can pose a “significant health risk,” especially to the elderly, the young, anyone who is allergic to certain antibiotics, or who is immunocompromised.

If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.