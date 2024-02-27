H&NATURAL TejoRoot Contains Poisonous Yellow Oleander

by

H&NATURAL TejoRoot and Brazil Seed contains poisonous yellow oleander, according to FDA test results. Yellow oleander is a poisonous plant that is native to Mexico and Central America. There has been one report of a gastrointestinal illness, including painful symptoms with internal bleeding, in connection with the consumption of the TejoRoot. There have not been any reports of adverse events linked to the consumption of Brazil Seed. The recalling firm is G.A. Mart doing business as H&NATURAL of San Luiz, Arizona.

Yellow oleander can cause adverse neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular health problems that can be severe or fatal. Symtpoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more.

These products were sold nationwide through online sales at handnatural.com, Amazon, and Walmart. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include H&NATURAL TejoRoot, Raiz de Tejocte, Healthy and Natural, Dietary Supplement. There are 10 gram pills that are packaged in a box or bottle, with the UPC number 196852946921. Also recalled is Brazil Seed Pure Natural Semilla de Brasil, by H&Natural, Healthy and Natural. The 0.167 gram seeds are packaged in a box or bottle, with the UPC numbers 195893047529, 196852820641, 195893698721, 195893236893, 196852134618, and 195893336975. The expiration dates for these products are 3/24 and 5/24.

If you bought these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, and request a refund by contacting the company. Contact your doctor if you have experienced any side effects.