Hormel Spiced Ham Sold in Delis Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Hormel Spiced Ham that was sold in delis is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. About 945 pounds of this item are included in this recall. Anyone who is allergic to milk and anyone who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Hormel Foods of Austin, Minnesota.

The ready to eat product was packaged on November 17, 2023. The recalled product is 5 pound plastic casing or various weight packages sliced from a retail deli containing Hormel Spiced Ham with Natural Juices. The lot code is 051424 that is printed on the immediate packaging. The ham is packaged in boxed cases labeled as “”HML SPCD HAM-D SHAPE 9/5LB” with a case code 04472 and PREPARE/FRZ BY date of 05/14/24-07.

The ham has the establishment number “EST. 199” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The ham was shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania. Retailers sliced the spiced ham in the deli area of the store for purchase.

The recall was triggered when deli employees saw cheese in the spiced ham product during slicing. The presence of cheese, a dairy item, is not declared on the label.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.