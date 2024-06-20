Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Sauce Recalled: Underprocessing

by

Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Sauce is being recalled because the product may have been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens to grow. There have been reports of swelling, leaking, or bursting jars. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this tomato sauce. The recalling firm is Hudson Harvest of Germantown, New York.

The recalled product is Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Sauce that is packaged in 16 ounce glass jars. It has a white label with tomatoes, basil, onions, and pasta printed on the label, and a black square with white lettering. The lot number that is printed on the product label on the side of the jar is 1042426. And the UPC number that is stamped above the bar code is 683720301567. The tomato sauce was sold at the retail level in the states of New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts in May and June 2024.

Spoilage microorganisms may not make you seriously sick, but other types of pathogens can cause serious illness. Please check your pantry to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not use it, even if you plan to heat it thoroughly, because some pathogens can produce toxins that are not destroyed by heat.

You can throw this tomato sauce away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.