Indian Heritage Soya Chaap Masala Recalled For Allergens

Indian Heritage Soya Chaap Masala is being recalled in Canada because it contains soy and gluten, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy, as well as anyone who has celiac disease or who is allergic to gluten, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

The recall notice didn’t mention whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bombay Wholesale & Trading Ltd.

The recalled item was sold at the retail level in Canada in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. The recalled product is Indian Heritage Soya Chaap Masala that is packaged in 850 gram containers. The batch number for this item is SDMIR3, and the UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 898487 154961. And the best before date is APRIL 2026.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to soy, have celiac disease, or are allergic to gluten, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.