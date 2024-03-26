Iqbal’s Apricot Seed and Nazo Apricot Kernels Recalled in Canada

by

Iqbal’s Apricot Seed and Nazo Apricot Kernels are being recalled in Canada because they may cause cyanide poisoning. The recall notice did not state whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Nazo Food Products.

These products were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled items include Iqbal’s Apricot Seed in 200 gram containers with UPC number 990010500112, and in 400 gram containers with UPC number 990010500129. There are no codes for these items.

Also recalled is Nazo Apricot Kernels in four sizes. The 200 gram size has the UPC number 990005246704 on the label; the 400 gram container has the UPC number 990005241730, and another 400 gram container has the UPC number 990005246698. There are no codes for these items.

Also recalled is Nazo Apricot Kernels packaged in 10 kilogram containers. That variety does not have a UPC number, but has the item number 1010 and the lot number 20231024. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Or contact your local government for information about how to safely dispose of these products.