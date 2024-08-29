J-Basket Napa Kimchi Recalled For High Yeast Levels and Film

by

J-Basket Napa Kimchi is being recalled because it has high yeast levels and a film on the product surface. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is J F C International of Commerce, California.

Most types of yeast in food will not cause serious illness, but some people, especially those with compromised immune systems, can become seriously ill depending on the yeast species.

The product was sold at the retail level in these states: Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, New York, Maryland, Georgia, Florida, and Hawaii. The recalled product is J-Basket Napa Kimchi that is packaged in a 14.1 ounce plastic jar container. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 11152 83000 1. The best before dates for this item are 10/26/24 and 12/19/24, There are 2735 cases included in this recall; each case has 12 jars.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the kimchi away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.