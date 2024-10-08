by

Jack and the Green Sprouts alfalfa sprouts and alfalfa onion sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these sprouts. The recalling firm is Jack and the Green Sprouts of River Falls, Wisconsin.

These sprouts were sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa at the retail level in grocery stores and local co-ops. The recalled product is Jack and the Green Sprouts alfalfa sprouts and alfalfa onion sprouts that are packaged in 5 ounce plastic clamshells. The lot number/UPC number pairs that are stamped on the top of the product label are lot number 300 and UPC number 763247198915, or lot number 246 and UPC number 763247195945.

The recall was triggered when routine testing by the company revealed the presence of the pathogen in the sprouts. The production of these items is suspended while an investigation is unwary.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, becasue of the risk of cross-containtion. You can throw the sprouts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these sprouts, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.