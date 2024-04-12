Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning Recalled For Sesame

by

Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning is being recalled because it may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame and eats this product could have a serious reaction. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Oregon Spice Company of Portland, Oregon.

The recalled product is Johnny’s Parmesan Garlic Seasoning that is packaged in a plastic spice bottle with a green cap. The best before date that is printed in ink jet on the bottom of the bottle is BB 04MAR26 0644 19:48 to 21:41. The product was distributed in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and Alaska to Fred Meyer, QFC, Albertson’s and Safeway stores. It was also sold through Amazon and online orders placed through the company’s website.

The recall was triggered when a distributor found that product containing sesame was labeled in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergens.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.