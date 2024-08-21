Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops Recalled For Milk

by

Jolly Rancher SingleServe Frozen Confection Pops are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. There have been two reported allergic reactions reported in connection with the consumption of these pops. The recalling firm is Unilever US.

About 137,000 cases of these pops are included in this recall. The only affected products are Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop single serve products that are marked for individual sale. Thy are usually sold through ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab and go freezers throughout the United States. This recall does not apply to the18 ounce Popsicle Jolly Ranger multi pack products sold in grocery stores.

The recalled product is Popsicle Jolly Ranger Frozen Confection Pops in these flavors: green apple, blue raspberry, and grape. Each pop is 2.71 fluid ounces. The consumer UPC number is 077567003720. The lot codes for these items are MAY1725KY4, MAY1825KY4, MAY1925KY4, JAN3026KY4, JAN3126KY4, FEB0126KY4, MAR1226KY4, MAR1326KY4, MAR1426KY4, MAR1526KY4, and MAR1626KY4. They were sold between February 1, 2024 and August 15, 2024.

The recall was triggered when the company found that milk allergens may have been in the product. No other Uniliver or Popsicle products are affected by this recall.

If you bought any of these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the pops away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.