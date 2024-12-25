Jose Madrid Chipotle Con Queso Salsa Recalled

by

Jose Madrid Chipotle Con Queso Salsa is being recalled because it contains the food dyes Yellow #5 and Yellow #6 that are not listed on the label. People can be allergic to those dyes, and can suffer serious reactions if they eat products made with them. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jose Madrid Salsa.

The recalled product was sold at these events in New York and North Carolina:

Christmas in the Country event in Hamburg, New York on November 7 to November 10, 2024

Syracuse Holiday Shoppes event in Syracuse, New York on November 8 to November 10, 2024

Greensboro Holiday Market event in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 15 to November 17, 2024.

The recalled product is Jose Madrid Chipotle Con Queso Salsa. It is packaged in a 10 ounce jar with a beige and black label. The UPC number 093662452935 is stamped on the product label. The lot code and best by date pairs that are stamped on the top of the jar are: 6012201 and 102327, 6012201 and 103027, and 6012201 and 111227.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered during a routine inspection of the production facility by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, acting on behalf of the FDA. If you bought this product and you are allergic to those food dyes, do not eat it. You can throw the salsa away in a secure garbage can, or you can contact the company about this issue.