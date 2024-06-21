Joy Jolt Declan Glass Coffee Mugs Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Joy Jolt Declan Glass Coffee Mugs are being recalled because they can pose a burn and laceration hazard. The glass mugs can break and crack when they are filled with hot liquids. There have been 103 reported incidents of the glasses breaking at the base, causing 56 injuries, including 35 burns across the body from spilled hot liquids, and 21 cuts. Seven of those incidents recalled medical attention, including surgery and stitches.

The recalled product is Joy Jolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs. The model number is JG10242. They were sold in a 16 ounce size in a set of six glasses. The recalled glasses are clear with a handle. The model numbers are printed on the product packaging and the order confirmation.

About 580,000 of these units were sold in the United States. They were available for purchase from Amazon and on MM Products website JoyJolt.com from September 2019 through May 2022. They were sold for between $20.00 and $25.00 for a set of six mugs.

The importer is MM Products Inc. of New York. The coffee glasses were manufactured in China.

If you purchased these Joy Jolt Declan Glass Coffee Glasses, stop using them immediately. You can contact MM Products for a full refund. You can throw the coffee glasses away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them.