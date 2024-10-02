Kara Boondhi Kerala Murukku Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Kara Boondhi Kerala Murukku are being recalled because they contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Grace Imports of Tucker, Georgia.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in the state of Georgia. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

These items include Kara Boondhi that is in 250 gram packages, with batch number 2Al4B8 and use by date of 7/30/2025. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 904123 537066. Also recalled is Kerala Mixture in 300 gram packages, with batch number 2Al564 and use by date of 7/30/2025. The UPC number for that product is 8 904123 500329. Finally, Spicy Murukku is included in this recall. The package size is 250 grams, the batch number is 2Al504, and the use by date is 7/30/2025. The UPC number for that product is 8 904123 537103.

The recalls was triggered when the firm’s supplier told them that the label does not state that the Asafetida used to make these items contains wheat. The products were distributed on August 20, 2024.

If you bought any of these products and can’t consume wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.