Kenai Frozen Smoked Salmon Spread Recalled For Allergens

by

Kenai Frozen Smoked Salmon Spread is being recalled because it contains the undeclared allergens anchovies and salmon, or fin fish. Even though the product is made with salmon and salmon is in the name of the product, it must be declared in the ingredients statement and it is not.

Because this notice was not posted on the FDA’s recall page, but on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Kenai Red Fish Company of Portland, Oregon. The recall was terminated on October 3, 2024, but some people may still have this product in their freezers or refrigerators.

The recalled product is Kenai Frozen Wild Alaska Smoked Salmon Spread that is packaged in 6 ounce (net weight) rigid plastic tubs. It was sold in Oregon at the retail level.

The product is packed in 10 units per case. The retail store adds a white adhesive label that is labeled in part, “***0234476 010991***WILD ALASKAN HOT SMOKED SALMON SPREAD***MARKETOFCHOICE.COM***. There are no manufacturing codes on this product. There are 210 units that are part of this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this Kenai frozen smoked salmon product and you are allergic to salmon or anchovies, do not eat it. You can throw the spread away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.