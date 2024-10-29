Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Acme Smoked Fish Corporation.

There are 111 cases of this product included in this recall. The recall is for Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon that is packaged in a twin 12 ounce package. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 96619 25697 6. The lot number for this item is 8512801270, and the best by date is 11/13/2024. The salmon is packaged in a vacuum packed black bordered plastic package with “Smoked Salmon” in a blue font on the front and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front.

The smoked salmon was sold between October 9, 2024 and October 13, 2024. It was distributed to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center that is located in West Palm Beach in Florida, and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away un a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it or double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.