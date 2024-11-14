Kirkland Signature Unsalted Butter Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Kirkland Signature unsalted butter is being recalled because it contains milk one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest of Littlefield, Texas.

This product was sold in Texas through Costco stores. The butter was made with cream, but may be missing the “Contains Milk” statement on the label.

The recalled product is Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter. The product is sold in 16 ounce (1 pound) cartons, which each hold four 4 ounce sticks of butter. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 96619-38496.

The lot number and best by date pairs for this product are lot number 2424091 with Best By date February 22, 2025, lot number 2424111 with Best By date of February 23, 2025, lot number 2426891 with Best By date March 22, 2025, and lot number 2426991 with Best by date March 23, 2025.

If you bought this Kirkland Signature unsalted butter with those numbers and dates, and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.