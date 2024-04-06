Kool Kitchen Veggie Burgers Recalled For Undeclared Gluten

by

Kool Kitchen Veggie Burgers are being recalled in Canada because they contain gluten that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to gluten, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Access Foods.

This item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Nova Scotia and Ontario. The recalled product is Kool Kitchen Veggie Burgers that are packaged in a 476 gram white box with a picture of the burger and black printing. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 651539200944. All codes where gluten is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed at the CFIA recall page. The government is also making sure that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product and cannot consume gluten, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.