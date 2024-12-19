Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Frito-Lay of Plano, Texas.

This product was sold to some retail stores and e-commerce distributors in the states of Oregon and Washington. The potato chips were available for purchase starting on November 3, 2024. No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are included in this recall.

The recalled product is Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that are packaged in a 13 ounce bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 28400 31041. To be included in this recall, the package must have both the “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 11 FEB 2025 and one of the following manufacturing codes: 6462307xx

OR .6463307xx.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the potato chips away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.