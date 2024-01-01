Le Grand Fromage Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese Recalled in Canada

by

Le Grand Fromage Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese, and Springbank Cheese Company Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these cheeses. The recalling firm is Springbank Cheese Company and Le Grand Fromage.

The recalled products include Le Grand Fromage Gorgonzola Truffle Italian Cheese that is packaged in variable sized packages. The UPC number of this item starts with 0200250. All units sold at Le Grand Fromage, at 672E 2nd Avenue in Fernie, British Columbia, from December 12 to December 24, 2023, and all units sold at Le Grand Fromage located at 320 Vernon Street, Unit One, in Nelson, British Columbia, from December 12 to December 24, 2023 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Springbank Cheese Company Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese that is also packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number for this product starts with 0 202945. All units sold at Springbank Cheese Company at 7422 Crowfoot Road NW in Calgary, Alberta from December 4 through December 24, 2023 are included in this recall. And all units sold at Springbank Cheese Company located at 10816 Macleod Trail Unit 304 in Calgary, Alberta from December 4 to December 24, 2023 are recalled.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspeciotn Agency teat results. If you purchased these cheeses on those dates, with those UPC numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.