Les Croissants d’Olivier French Bread Recalled For Metal Pieces

Les Croissants d’Olivier French Bread is being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a choking, mouth injury, esophagus, stomach, and intestinal injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injures have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Les Croissants d’Olivier Ltd.

This bread was sold through hotels, institutions, and restaurants in the province of British Columbia. The recalled item is Les Croissants d’Olivier French Bread that is packaged in 12 x 450 gram containers. The codes that are stamped on the product label are 051124, 061124, 12112024, and 13112024. And the UPC number, also stamped on the label, is 10873993001623. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this French bread, do not use it, sell it, or serve it to customers. You can throw the bread away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it so others can’t access it, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.