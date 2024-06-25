Locally Baked Salted Caramel Cupcakes Recalled For Peanut

by

Locally Baked Salted Caramel Cupcakes are being recalled in Canada because they may contain peanuts that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one allergic reaction reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling form is Locally Baked Outlet Ltd.

The recalled cupcakes were sold in Nova Scotia at the retail level. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

The recalled product is Locally Baked Outlet Salted Caramel Cupcakes that are keto. There are three cupcakes in a plastic clamshell case, with the label on the top. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 33204 92117 8. And the codes on the product are Frozen Best Before: Nov 10/24

“Refridgeration” (sic) Best Before: July 15/24.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed on the CFIA’s recall page.

If you purchased these Locally Baked Salted Caramel Cupcakes and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw the cupcakes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.