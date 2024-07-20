Lundberg Wild Rice Blend Recalled For Rodent Pieces

by

Lundberg Wild Rice Blend is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of rodent pieces. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wehah Farms of Richvale, California.

This product was distributed at the retail level in these states: California, Oregon, Wisconsin, Maine, Florida, Arizona, and New Hampshire. The recalled product is Lundberg Family Farms Sustainable Wild Blend Gourmet Rice that is packaged in a 1 pound poly bag. The lot code is 231004, and the best by date that is stamped on the product label is 10/04/24. About 4600 cases, with 6 bags per case, are included in this recall notice.

Please check your pantry carefully to see if you bought this Lundberg Wild Rice Blend product. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it throughly first. You can throw the rice away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.