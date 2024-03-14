Magnetic Stones Toy Creativity Development Beads Recalled

by

Magnetic Stones Toy Creativity Development Beads are being recalled because they violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation. They contain one or more magnets that fit within the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) small parts cylinder. And the magnets are stronger than permitted.

These high powered magnets can have very serious health effects if swallowed. The magnets can attract each other in the intestine, and can cause perforations, twisting, and blocking of the intestines, which can lead to infection, blood poisoning, and death. No injuries or incidents have been reported to date in connection with this specific toy. CPSC estimates that there have been 2,400 magnet ingestion incidents treated in hospital emergency rooms from 2017 through 2021.

The recalled product is Magnetic Stones Toy Creativity Development DIY Magnetic Beads, 5mm (.2 inch) that are small, spherical, loose, and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. They are sold in a set of 226 multi-colored magnetic balls that are encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag.

This toy was sold exclusively online at Walmart from August 2022 through April 2023 for about $14.00. The seller is Shanghai Beiyong Trading Co., of China, through JD-E Commerce America Limited (doing business as Joybuy Marketplace Express), of Irvine, California. The toy was manufactured in China.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact Joybuy Marketplace Express for a pre-paid label to return them for a full refund.