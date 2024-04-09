Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers are being recalled because they pose a laceration hazard. This item was sold exclusively at Walmart stores. The chopper’s blade can operate unexpectedly during assembly or when not enclosed in the container. The company has received five reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention, including stitches. The injuries occurred during assembly or during cleaning and handling of the item. The manufacturer is Shuangma Plastic Manufacturing of China and the importer is Walmart Stores of Bentonville, Arkansas. The choppers were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Mainstays Electric Mini Choppers with model number MS14100094536S1. The choppers are rechargeable and cordless. They have a green lid, white body, and clear plastic bowl. There is one blade attachment, which is made of three curved blades on a white plastic spindle. The model number is on the label attached to the bottom of the clear plastic bowl.

About 51,750 of these units are included in this recall. They were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from August 2023 through October 2023 for between $10.00 and $15.00.

If you purchased this item, stop using it immediately. Contact Walmart to receive a full refund. Or if you prefer, you can bring the chopper to the nearest Walmart store for a refund.