Makana Brownie Assortment is Being Recalled For Peanuts

Makana Brownie Assortment is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. One consumer did have an adverse reaction, and that triggered the recall. The recalling firm is Big Island Candies of Hilo, Hawaii.

The product label does not depict peanut as a key ingredient. A portion of gte box main contain Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Brownies instead of Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nut Brownies.

There are 120 boxes of Makana Brownie Assortment Box (batch 60) included in this recall. The brownies were sold from the company’s Ala Moana Store that is located at 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard in Honolulu, Hawaii between December 13 and December 21, 2023. The brownies were only sold at that particular store.

The recalled product has the PLU Batch Code of RFFIC 326760. It is stamped on the back of the product box in the upper right corner.

No other incidents of illness or allergic reaction have been reported to the company to date. The problem was apparently caused at the packaging and labeling stage and was limited to batch 60 of this item.

If you bought this item and you are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the brownies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.